Report: Real Madrid Are Exploring A Move For Cesar Azpilicueta

IMAGO / Sportimage

Real Madrid are currently exploring a move for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta.

Cesar Azpilicueta is an experience player who is highly coveted by some top clubs in Spain by the looks of recent rumours and links. Azpilicueta could have moved to Barcelona in the summer, and now Real Madrid want him.

The Chelsea full-back is expected to leave the club soon, whether that be January or the summer, and Madrid may be interested in exploring a move to sign the veteran Spaniard.

Azpilicueta is currently at the World Cup with Spain, where he started the first game in a 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

Cesar Azpilicueta

According Chelsea based journalist RJPJournalism, Real Madrid are interested in and are exploring a move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. This comes after Barcelona's interest in the summer.

The player was expected to move to Barcelona in the summer, but the move ended up falling through, and Azpilicueta was set to stay at Chelsea for another year.

As stated in the report, Real Madrid appreciate the versatility of Azpilicueta, and his leadership. It would be something Chelsea would consider if they can find suitable cover at right-back.

The interest from Madrid is surprising considering the age of Azpilicueta, but experience is valuable in football, and there are not many more experienced out there than the Chelsea defender.

Interest for now and nothing imminent, but Real Madrid and Cesar Azpilicueta could be an intriguing one to look out for.

