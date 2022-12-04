Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Are Interested In Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea target and AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Rafael Leao is a player that Chelsea have long standing interest in, and he is one of the priority targets for the next few months in terms of what they want to do from a recruitment standpoint.

The Blue's had a bid rejected for the Portuguese winger in the summer worth around £70million, but have not given up hope in their pursuit of signing him.

Real Madrid are now registering an interest, which could make things a bit more complicated for Chelsea.

Real Madrid are interested in Rafael Leao.

According to AS in Spain, Real Madrid are interested in signing AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, and the player himself dreams of playing for Los Blancos and following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of Rafael Leao, and with Karim Benzema getting that bit older, Madrid are looking to sign another Galactico in the coming months.

Leao is currently at the World Cup, but will continue contract talks with AC Milan when he returns home. An agreement is yet to be reached, and the situation is something Chelsea have been monitoring closely.

Chelsea are expected to make new advanced for Leao in the coming months, and they will now have to be quicker than they originally expected with the interest of Real Madrid coming in.

Not many players can turn down the allure of becoming a Galactico, and it will be up to Chelsea to convince Rafael Leao to become a Blue.

