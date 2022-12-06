Report: Real Madrid Are Now Leading The Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

The transfer window is an ever changing entity. One minute a club can look nailed on to sign a certain player, and the next he's in an entirely different jersey. That looks to be the case with Chelsea and Endrick.

Chelsea looked to be favourites to sign the Brazilian last week, with all signs pointing towards a Stamford Bridge move. Things have drastically changed, and Endrick now looks nailed on to sign for Real Madrid.

The Spanish club are now leading the race to sign the Palmeiras forward.

Real Madrid are now leading the race for Endrick. IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are now leading the race to sign Chelsea target Endrick, and are now favourites to secure the signing of the highly rated youngster.

Chelsea brought Endrick and his family to the training ground and even got Thiago Silva to meet them and show them around the training ground. That does not look to have done the job.

Official negotiations are now ongoing between Real Madrid and Palmeiras for a €60million fee including add-ons.

The race is not over for Chelsea or PSG, but Madrid are certainly at this stage in a clear lead. The Spanish club are pushing, and they intend on completing the signing.

A blow for Chelsea as it stands, but the next move the club makes will be important in the race. There is still time to turn it in their favour.

Read More Chelsea Stories: