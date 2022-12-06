Report: Real Madrid Are Trying To Complete The Signing Of Chelsea Target Endrick

Real Madrid are now seriously pushing to complete the signing of Endrick, and are trying to wrap up the deal as soon as the end of this year. Chelsea will need to act fast to stop them.

Los Blancos have moved firmly into the lead for Endrick in recent days and weeks, and although PSG and Chelsea remain in the race, Madrid are steaming ahead at this very moment.

The Spanish Giants are pushing for Endrick, with the hopes of wrapping up the deal soon.

Real Madrid are trying to complete the signing of Endrick. IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube, Real Madrid are now fully pushing for Endrick, and they are trying to complete the deal before the end of this current year.

There are official talks ongoing between Real Madrid and Palmeiras, and also Madrid and the players side of things too.

Chelsea and PSG are not fully out of the race, and will try until the very end to get Endrick to join them. It will be a race to the finish for his signature, but Madrid currently have a strong lead.

The package being discussed is a €60million package including add-ons for the Brazilian wonderkid, and Madrid are prepared to pay that in order to secure the signing of one of the world's biggest talents.

Chelsea have work to do, and they will need to do it quick to beat Madrid to the signing of Endrick.

