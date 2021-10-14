Report: Real Madrid & Barcelona Set to Auction for Antonio Rudiger Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

Antonio Rudiger is attracting much interest and Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go ahead in an 'auction' for the defender, who will be available on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is yet to sign an extension with Chelsea, meaning that he would be able to negotiate with foreign clubs from January about a free transfer move next summer.

As per AS via tuttojuve.com, Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready for a 'real auction' to secure the services of the player next summer.

Rudiger is a 'market target' for the Spanish clubs, who would both see the opportunity to sign the German as unmissable.

News comes after Real Madrid have reportedly made Rudiger their 'number one' priority in the January transfer window.

It was previously reported that Rudiger wants 'one more step' in his career and that he will not make a decision regarding money but instead do what is best for his sporting career.

Tuchel is urging Chelsea to get on with it and to increase their offer to ensure the German stays at the club beyond next summer but it could be out of the club's control is Rudiger wishes to depart.

It was previously reported that top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and the already mentioned Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the defender but now Barcelona could go toe to toe with their rivals for the Chelsea man.

