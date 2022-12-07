Report: Real Madrid 'Closing In' On Endrick

It was always going to be difficult for Chelsea to convince Endrick to join, given the number of teams after him. Reports are now circulating that the young Brazilian is on track to complete a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Blues have been interested in the 16-year-old for weeks but it appears the pull of La Liga was too much to overcome.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are closing in on a deal with Palmeiras for the young starlet. Discussions regarding future personal terms are also thought to be very far along.

A figure being reported is around €60 million plus taxes, which Romano claims will end up being around €72 million, a very hefty fee for someone as young as Endrick.

Real are hoping to get this deal across the line as soon as possible, to ward off any last-ditch efforts from other interested clubs.

Given his age and regulations, the young attacker will not depart for the Bernabeu until the summer of 2024, when he will be 18.

Chelsea have made vast strides under Todd Boehly in their efforts to recruit young talent and, while missing out on Endrick is certainly a big blow, the future is bright for the club's academy and youth sides.

