Report: Real Madrid Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have always been the pinnacle of football for pretty much every footballer on planet earth. The pull of being a galactico and being apart of the special history of Madrid is something many can't ignore, and the Spanish club have confidence Jude Bellingham will be the same.

Chelsea have real interest in Bellingham, as does a lot of the clubs in the top six. Chelsea would be prepared to put together a pay structure to sign the player, but it will entirely be down to the midfielder what he wants to do with his future.

If Real Madrid sign him, they will have signed two of the most highly coveted midfielders in the world within two summers.

Jude Bellingham in action for England. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Ben Jacobs, Real Madrid are confident in their chances of signing Jude Bellingham this summer. Madrid believe they can sign the player for under £100million, which is wishful thinking due to the price tag Borussia Dortmund have set on the player.

Sporting director Sebastien Kehl is intent on offering the player a new contract after the World Cup, with the hopes of tying him down until at least 2024 and fend off some of the interest he has been receiving recently.

Real Madrid are confident of signing Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all have interest in the player, and whichever Premier League club do end up signing the midfielder, will have one of the best talents on the planet.

