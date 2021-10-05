Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Possible January Move For Antonio Rudiger Signing

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could be a target for Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues centre-back has been attracting attention from some of Europe's top clubs amid reports he may not sign a new deal with the European Champions.

His current contract is set to expire next summer, but it is also believed that the west London side are working on a new proposal to extend his stay at the club.

According to Alberto Pereiro via Onda Cero, Madrid may attempt to sign Rudiger at the start of the new year.

The news comes as the Spanish giants suffered their second consecutive defeat of the season, falling at the hands of Sheriff last week and Espanyol at the weekend.

They will therefore be keen to strengthen their backline, with Chelsea's German defender being a key target for them.

Rudiger has been a crucial part of Chelsea's defence since he arrived from Roma in 2017 and was an instrumental factor in their European success last season.

After amassing winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup, there is no doubt that the 28-year-old is a winner.

However, his future at the club is in doubt with various rumours speculating he may extend his contract and others suggesting he will leave next summer and therefore become a free agent.

The German international has featured ten times for the club this season, with a single goal to his name.

He is now on international duty with his country as they prepare for their World Cup qualifying fixtures.

