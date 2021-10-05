October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Possible January Move For Antonio Rudiger Signing

Author:

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could be a target for Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to reports. 

The Blues centre-back has been attracting attention from some of Europe's top clubs amid reports he may not sign a new deal with the European Champions. 

His current contract is set to expire next summer, but it is also believed that the west London side are working on a new proposal to extend his stay at the club.

1006961677

According to Alberto Pereiro via Onda Cero, Madrid may attempt to sign Rudiger at the start of the new year.

The news comes as the Spanish giants suffered their second consecutive defeat of the season, falling at the hands of Sheriff last week and Espanyol at the weekend.

They will therefore be keen to strengthen their backline, with Chelsea's German defender being a key target for them.

sipa_35136910

Rudiger has been a crucial part of Chelsea's defence since he arrived from Roma in 2017 and was an instrumental factor in their European success last season.

After amassing winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup, there is no doubt that the 28-year-old is a winner.

However, his future at the club is in doubt with various rumours speculating he may extend his contract and others suggesting he will leave next summer and therefore become a free agent.

The German international has featured ten times for the club this season, with a single goal to his name.

He is now on international duty with his country as they prepare for their World Cup qualifying fixtures. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34757574 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Possible January Move For Antonio Rudiger Signing

35 seconds ago
sipa_34757574 (1)
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Won't Make Decision Over Chelsea Future Before January

30 minutes ago
sipa_32747571
Features/Opinions

'I Don't Get It' - Chelsea Fans React to Southgate & Hudson-Odoi Talks Over England Future

30 minutes ago
sipa_35373793 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Rudiger's Latest Contract Offer Falls Short of Expectations

1 hour ago
sipa_35377802
News

Jorginho: I've Improved A Lot Since Joining Chelsea in 2018

1 hour ago
sipa_35377802
News

'I Had to Adapt Myself' - Jorginho Comments on England and Italy Differences

2 hours ago
sipa_35373793 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG 'Watching Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Situation Closely'

2 hours ago
sipa_35334356
News

'I Always Want to Try to Help' - Jorginho Explains How He Supports Chelsea Teammates

3 hours ago