Report: Real Madrid Emerge as Favourites for Antonio Rudiger After 'Positive Talks' Amid Chelsea Standoff

Spanish giants Real Madrid have emerged as favourites to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer after holding positive talks with the defender.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and despite being in fine form for the Blues, Chelsea have not made progress in his contract talks.

As per Jacob Steinberg, the German has held talks with Real Madrid and these have gone well regarding a summer move.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Rudiger is yet to make any progress on his contract with Chelsea as the club deal with uncertainty in talks with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva too.

It was previously reported that Rudiger had moved closer to the exit door at Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid looked for an informal agreement.

Now talks have taken place and look positive, it looks like Rudiger will leave the club for the Spanish side at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He wants around £200,000-a-week but Chelsea aren't prepared to match the German's wishes, falling well short which leaves his future at Stamford Bridge incredibly uncertain.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has made his stance clear over Rudiger's future, wanting him to remain at the club.

“The situation is the situation," admitted Tuchel last month. "We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations, there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision.

“It can happen these days but it does not affect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube