Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Real Madrid Emerge as Favourites for Antonio Rudiger After 'Positive Talks' Amid Chelsea Standoff

Author:

Spanish giants Real Madrid have emerged as favourites to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer after holding positive talks with the defender.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and despite being in fine form for the Blues, Chelsea have not made progress in his contract talks.

As per Jacob Steinberg, the German has held talks with Real Madrid and these have gone well regarding a summer move.

imago1008588646h (1)

Rudiger is yet to make any progress on his contract with Chelsea as the club deal with uncertainty in talks with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva too.

It was previously reported that Rudiger had moved closer to the exit door at Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid looked for an informal agreement.

Read More

Now talks have taken place and look positive, it looks like Rudiger will leave the club for the Spanish side at the end of the season.

imago1008434006h

He wants around £200,000-a-week but Chelsea aren't prepared to match the German's wishes, falling well short which leaves his future at Stamford Bridge incredibly uncertain. 

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has made his stance clear over Rudiger's future, wanting him to remain at the club.

“The situation is the situation," admitted Tuchel last month. "We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations, there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision.

“It can happen these days but it does not affect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008344952h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Emerge as Favourites for Antonio Rudiger After 'Positive Talks' Amid Chelsea Standoff

42 seconds ago
imago1008114827h (2)
News

Report: AC Milan Accept Defeat in Andreas Christensen Pursuit After 'No Good News'

51 minutes ago
imago1008640299h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Ter Stegen in January While Mendy Away on AFCON Duty

2 hours ago
pjimage (27)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic's Chelsea Return Ahead of Everton Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008549616h
News

Confirmed: Dates for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League Tie vs LOSC Lille

3 hours ago
imago1008136755h
News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah 'in Contention' for Chelsea's Clash Against Everton on Thursday

3 hours ago
imago1008597921h
News

'He is The Guy Who Can Win' - Chelsea's Tuchel Fires Warning to Mount to Re-Find Best Form & Explains Early Season Struggles

3 hours ago
imago1008392660h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Would Welcome Potential Loan Move to Barcelona

4 hours ago