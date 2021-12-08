Report: Real Madrid 'Emerging as Favourites' to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger for Free

Spanish side Real Madrid are emerging as favourites to sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave the club.

As per the Athletic, Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Rudiger despite interest from other top European clubs.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The report states that the La Liga side are one of the 'firm favourites' to secure his signature.

It has previously been reported that Rudiger 'intends' to leave Chelsea upon the expiry of his contract and now it looks certain.

However, Thomas Tuchel revealed he was hoping for a happy ending in the contract negotiations with the German defender.

He said: "It can happen these days (contract stand-offs) but it does not effect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t effect his behaviour.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end."

Despite the boss' optimism, it looks like Chelsea will lose their star defender if they cannot match his £300,000-a-week contract demands, as the Athletic report.

The Blues have only offered Rudiger an improved deal of £140,000-per-week, far off what he believes he is worth.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rudiger as the Blues venture into the January transfer window with four defenders out of contract just months later.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube