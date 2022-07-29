Skip to main content

Report: Real Madrid Enquire About Signing Chelsea's Armando Broja

Real Madrid could try and sign Chelsea youngster Armando Broja this summer transfer window.

Broja's future at Chelsea is still uncertain despite there being a lot of interest in the 20-year-old.

The Albanian had a very successful loan move with Southampton last season and it proved that he is more than good enough to play in the Premier League.

West Ham United were the main club hoping to sign him but after they had a £30million bid rejected, they moved on to other targets and signed Gianluca Scamacca.

Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle have also been linked with a move for the Albanian international this summer.

Despite a lot of clubs being keen on him, Thomas Tuchel reportedly doesn't want the Blues to sell him this window.

A lot of the interest in the Chelsea forward seems to be coming from England and no one was really expecting bids to come in from Europe.

However, Nizaar Kinsella, via Absolute Chelsea, has claimed that Spanish giants Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Broja this summer.

This would be a very strange move but in the long run, it does make sense as Karim Benzema is ageing and he could do with a replacement sooner rather than later.

Broja is in a similar mould to the Frenchman and if he was willing to be his understudy for a few seasons then he could learn a lot from Benzema.

