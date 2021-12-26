Report: Real Madrid Expect Antonio Rudiger to Join Next Summer on Free Transfer From Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea next summer on a free transfer and players at Real Madrid expect him to make the switch to the Bernabeu, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it is growing increasingly unlikely that he will sign an extension in west London.

Rudiger's demands of in excess of £200,000-a-week for a new deal are proving too much for Chelsea who don't want to match his wishes.

As per the Telegraph, Rudiger wants to double his salary of £140,000-a-week and Real Madrid, one of the clubs his agent has held talks with, are willing to offer the Germany international that figure

Rudiger's representatives have 'so far shown little sign they are planning to negotiate' with the Blues hierarchy extend his time in the capital despite his stance of staying at the European champions being his priority.

As the links to Real strengthen, it's further claimed that there is 'growing optimism within Real that Rudiger will join them', with players expecting him to make the switch to join the Los Blancos.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with his signature, but Real are thought to be the frontrunners for the central defender's signature next summer.

Rudiger recently revealed it's 'easy' to block out the speculation regarding his long-term future amid the contract uncertainty.

"To be honest, it was easy (to carry on playing)," said Rudiger.

"There was also a lot of noise going on when the last coach was sacked (about my future).

"There were a lot of negative rumours and everything and stuff like this. And I kept on doing what I'm doing... I don't get easily shaken."

