Report: Real Madrid Eye Up Swap Deal Between Eden Hazard And Chelsea's Reece James

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a swap deal involving a return to Stamford Bridge for Eden Hazard in exchange for Chelsea's Reece James, according to reports.

The Italian manager appreciated James for his work in west London when he was managing Everton between 2019 and 2021.

Hazard, who has struggled with injuries at Real Madrid, has been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge after it was reported that Roman Abramovich wanted the Belgian forward to return.

As per El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been keen on signing Reece James from Chelsea to reinforce his side's qualities at right-back.

Current right-back Dani Carvajal has shown a predisposition to picking up injuries in recent seasons and as a result, the Spanish side are looking to strengthen their options.

The club are also not opposed to seeing the departure of Belgian forward Eden Hazard, who signed for Real Madrid in 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million.

The report also states that James is currently valued at around €60 million and the west London side have no intention of selling him.

Real, however, are very keen on the player and would reportedly be willing to surpass his value in transfer fees to bring him to the Spanish capital.

James has had a stunning start to this season's Premier League having registered four goals and five assists in his 15 league appearances already.

With fellow Blues right-back Cesar Azpilicueta at the end of his contract in the summer and linked with a move away, it is unlikely that Thomas Tuchel will want to let go of James.

