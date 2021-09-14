Report: Real Madrid Given Green Light to Sign Chelsea Target Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have the financial prowess to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to reports.

The Spanish giants had been linked with a sensational swoop for Haaland, who has remained at Borussia Dortmund despite being linked with a series of elite sides across Europe over the past year.

Chelsea were amongst the leading candidates to land the Norway international if he was to bid farewell to Dortmund this summer, but the Blues eventually accepted defeat in their chase of the 21-year-old and instead signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, La Liga President Javier Tebas recently said: "They (Real Madrid) have sold €200 million worth of players. They have enough money to sign both (Kylian) Mbappe and (Erling) Haaland together," as quoted by Goal.

"They (Real Madrid) have not lost money. On top of that, they have sold assets. What is not understandable is that someone who loses €400 million, is spending €500 million on wages and can still reject offers like the one for Mbappe.

"The rules in France are failing, they are hurting the European market. The UEFA system is wrong. We are going backwards from the way it should be. Investors must be brought in, but not with unlimited contributions and constant losses. This would not be allowed in another sector.

"They prefer to win the Champions League and lose a billion euros. That way they keep their fans happy because they have won the Champions League, but you have ruined football. It’s very dangerous."

It was reported recently that Chelsea backed out of the race to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg star after being informed that Haaland would cost around £500 million over a period of five years - if wages, transfer and agent fees are all taken into consideration.

Manchester City were the other side who were offered the chance to sign Haaland this summer, but the Premier League champions instead switched their focus on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham, which didn't materialise either.

Haaland has often stated that he is happy at Dortmund after the German side managed to qualify for the Champions League in a late surge towards the end of the previous campaign.

It had also been stated that Dortmund were reluctant to part ways with their number nine during the same window as when they sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

