Report: Real Madrid 'Happy to Wait' for Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are 'happy to wait' for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as his contract is up at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

The defender is allowed to talk to foreign clubs in January regarding a move for free in the summer.

And as per Marca, Real Madrid are willing to wait to secure his signature.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Spanish giants are willing to offer Rudiger a hefty financial package to complete a switch to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

He has started to attract interest from a whole host of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe, including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG as well as the Madrid based side.

Rudiger's demands have seen Chelsea hesitate in matching his demands with the central defender wanting a new deal worth £200.000-a-week.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea are reluctant to match his salary demands and are supposedly refusing to offer in excess of £150,000-a-week.

Chelsea are reported to already be making alternative plans to replace Rudiger should they begin next season without the Germany international at the club.

Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and Pau Torres have all been linked with the Blues as potential Rudiger replacements if the German decides to depart at the end of the season.



More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube