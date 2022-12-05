Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid In Advanced Negotiations With Chelsea Target Endrick

Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea target Endrick.

Chelsea were favourites to sign Endrick a week and a half ago, but that situation looks very different now. Real Madrid are moving into the lead, and are entering advanced negotiations for the forward.

PSG made a bid for Endrick a week or so ago and there has been no agreement between the French club and Palmeiras. Madrid are not only in advanced negotiations with Endrick, but Palmeiras also.

It is looking increasingly likely that Endrick may become a galactico very soon.

Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations for Endrick.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations with both Endrick and his camp and Palmeiras over the signing of the Brazilian forward.

Madrid are pushing and insisting on signing Endrick, and they are now certainly in the lead for the Brazilian wonderkid. Chelsea seem to have lost ground in the race, and haven't made the progress Madrid currently have.

Endrick may see the success of his fellow countryman Vinicius Junior and the route he took signing for Madrid from the Brazilian league as a possible reason for choosing Spain.

The race is not over, but it does look more like Real Madrid will get their man then it did a week ago. Chelsea have not given up, but will need to move quick and smart to have any chance of winning the race.

Disappointing news for Chelsea, and the clubs next move may decide where Endrick ends up.

