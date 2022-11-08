Report: Real Madrid Interested In Christopher Nkunku

The future of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is still unclear, though a departure from the Bundesliga seems inevitable following this season. Chelsea have been heavily linked to the forward and now there are reports regarding another club's interest: Real Madrid.

According to reports from El Nacional out of Spain, the Frenchman would potentially be willing to ignore all other interested parties and wait for Real Madrid to make a move for him, following a recent stellar showing against Los Blancos in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

The report also states that the 24-year-old is interested in playing with players like Vinicius and would potentially take over for his countryman Karim Benzema sometime in the future should he join the club.

Any deal will be negotiated by Madrid president Florentino Perez, with the fee likely to be around what Chelsea has been quoted.

Chelsea's interest in Nkunku is long-standing and well-documented. It is unclear how far along they are in negotiations with RB Leipzig, but it seems fair to assume they have been given assurances by the player himself that he wishes to join them, given their heavy pursuit.

Read More Chelsea Stories