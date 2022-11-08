Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Interested In Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Real Madrid Interested In Christopher Nkunku

Heavily linked to Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku is also reportedly drawing interest from Real Madrid.

The future of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is still unclear, though a departure from the Bundesliga seems inevitable following this season. Chelsea have been heavily linked to the forward and now there are reports regarding another club's interest: Real Madrid.

According to reports from El Nacional out of Spain, the Frenchman would potentially be willing to ignore all other interested parties and wait for Real Madrid to make a move for him, following a recent stellar showing against Los Blancos in the Champions League.

Christopher Nkunku
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also states that the 24-year-old is interested in playing with players like Vinicius and would potentially take over for his countryman Karim Benzema sometime in the future should he join the club. 

Any deal will be negotiated by Madrid president Florentino Perez, with the fee likely to be around what Chelsea has been quoted.

Chelsea's interest in Nkunku is long-standing and well-documented. It is unclear how far along they are in negotiations with RB Leipzig, but it seems fair to assume they have been given assurances by the player himself that he wishes to join them, given their heavy pursuit.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mason Mount heads the ball against Arsenal.
Match Coverage

'Really Frustrating' - Trevoh Chalobah On Arsenal Loss

By Stephen Smith
Reece James for England
Transfer News

BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Rule Out Signing Jorginho Over Wage Demands

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Closing In On New Contract For Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Be Different Team By Borussia Dortmund Game

By Dylan McBennett
Jeremie Frimpong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Prepare For Rafael Leao Offers From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Omari Hutchinson
News

Report: Omari Hutchison Could Be Involved Vs Manchester City In Carabao Cup

By Luka Foley