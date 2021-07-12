Report: Real Madrid Interested in Signing Chelsea Star N'Golo Kanté

Real Madrid are targeting a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté this summer, according to reports.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign as the Blues claimed their first Champions League crown since 2012, with the France international putting in sensational displays at the heart of the midfield throughout the season.

The two-time Premier League winner has established his status as arguably the world's best and most solid defensive midfielder in recent years, and during yet another scintillating season at Stamford Bridge, he amassed 48 outings across all competitions.

As reported by Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, Real Madrid are eyeing a summer move for the World Cup winner, who has two years left on his current deal in west London.

It has further been stated that Kanté could decide to leave if Chelsea win the race to sign Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, as Blues boss Thomas Tuchel aims to bolster this midfield in a bid to mount a sustained title challenge next term.

Since his £30 million switch from Leicester in 2016, Kanté has taken his game to another level in his prime, and were it not for France's shock exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships, the former SM Caen star was odds on to claim the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

Madrid are keen to add to their midfield ranks ahead of the new campaign, with both Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos in the twilight of their respective career(s). The Spanish giants have been keeping tabs on Lyon star Lucas Paquetá, who is being targeted by several top clubs across Europe.

With the uncertainty surrounding the future(s) of Dani Ceballos and Martin Ødegaard at the Santiago Bernabeu, former Chelsea and current Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has registered his interest in Kanté, who could depart his current side if Chelsea complete the signing of Camavinga this summer.

However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea would want to cash in on one of their most prised assets ahead of a potentially huge season for Tuchel, who is aiming to win the Premier League after leading his side to European glory less just four months into the reign as Blues boss.

