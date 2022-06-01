Report: Real Madrid Join Chelsea in Pursuit for Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid have joined Chelsea FC in their hunt for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling following their recent Champions League triumph, according to reports.

Chelsea have been targeting the 27-year-old while on the hunt to bolster their attacking threats, with him one of five options shortlisted by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Sterling is out of contract in Manchester next season, but after seven seasons with the Premier League champions, in which he has won 10 major trophies, he is linked with an exit this summer.

As per the Guardian, Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the race to sign the England international.

Sterling represents himself in his contract talks and has yet to agree new terms under Pep Guardiola's club. Also, with Erling Haaland joining the Citizens this summer, Sterling could easily see a departure in the coming months.

Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their attacking threats following their recent Champions League win that saw them dominated for the majority of the game, before earning a shock winner through Vinicius Jr.

With Gareth Bale leaving this summer as well, Carlo Ancelotti may be interested in bringing in another wide option.

Chelsea have their eyes on Sterling as one of a number of options this summer, with Ousmane Dembele and Christopher Nkunku named as other potential attacking reinforcements.

The Telegraph also recently reported that Tuchel could look to expel the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic to make way for a move for Sterling.

