Report: Real Madrid Keeping an Eye on Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

Real Madrid are keeping an eye on N'Golo Kante's contract situation ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to reports.

The French midfielder's contract will expire in the summer of 2023 but he has been linked with a move away and it appears the Spanish giants are interested.

Kante is now 31-years-old and his time at Chelsea may be reaching its end with the Blues interested in a number of young midfielders.

imago1010700133h

As reported by Diario AS, via Madrid Xtra, Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid-based side are monitoring Kante's contract situation at Chelsea ahead of a potential future swoop.

Real Madrid are coming to terms with the fact that their midfield is not as strong or as quick as it used to be, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro all in their 30s.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kante's contract is set to expire at the end of next season and he may feel as though his time at Stamford Bridge is nearing its end as the European champions have been linked with a number of younger midfielders over the course of the season.

imago1002395325h

Fellow Frenchman and 22-year-old Aurelien Tchouameni has gathered a lot of noise in the past year for his breakthrough performances with AS Monaco and France.

Tchouameni is also sought after by Real Madrid according to reports, but Chelsea have been one of the frontrunners for the youngster for quite some time.

23-year-old West Ham midfielder and former Chelsea prodigy Declan Rice has also been linked with a return to west London for a number of years now and it appears as though he too is eager for the move.

It was recenty reported, by Standard Sport, that Rice is keen for a return to Chelsea despite the upcoming ownership takeover and uncertainty surrounding the European champions.

imago1011002870h
