Report: Real Madrid Keeping Tabs on Antonio Rüdiger Contract Situation Amid Chelsea Exit Links

Real Madrid are monitoring Antonio Rüdiger's contract situation at Chelsea ahead of a possible exit in January, according to reports.

The west Londoners have been working to extend the Germany international's past 2022 to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year, but it has been reported that the 28-year-old's future hangs in the balance, with Chelsea waiting for a decision over the defender's future.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a January move for the former AS Roma man, who is demanding a significant pay rise to further his stay at Stamford Bridge.

As reported by Spanish newspaper AS via Le10Sport, Real Madrid are also in the hunt for players whose contracts are set to expire, and the Spanish giants are being 'attentive' to developments in the contract saga surrounding Rüdiger and Chelsea despite Thomas Tuchel's confidence in keeping hold of his man.

It has been reported recently that Chelsea could push ahead with a move for Sevilla star Jules Koundé if Rüdiger departs the club in January,

Rüdiger has established his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet in west London since being handed a new lease following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to the club in January.

With the German entering the final year of his existing deal, it remains to be seen if he will commit his future to the Blues, who have been targeting defensive reinforcements in recent months.

Rüdiger, who currently earns around £130,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge, wants his wages increased to £200,000-a-week if he is to extend his stay at the club past 2022.

However, Chelsea are not yet willing to match the center-half's salary expectations, which could pave the way for a potential exit next summer, with the likes of PSG reportedly interested in adding Rüdiger to their ranks.

The former AS Roma man amassed 34 outings across all competitions last term, playing a key role in his side's route to Champions League glory and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

