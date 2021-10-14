    • October 14, 2021
    Report: Real Madrid Make Chelsea Defender Rudiger Their 'Number One' Transfer Priority

    Author:

    Spanish giants Real Madrid have prioritised signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

    The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and would be allowed to negotiate with foreign clubs over a potential transfer for the end of the season.

    And as per Marca via Mail Sport, Real Madrid have made the defender their number one priority for the next transfer window.

    The report states that Rudiger is seen as the perfect replacement for Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, who both departed Los Blancos in the summer to join Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

    The news comes after it was reported that Rudiger wants 'one more step' in his career and that he will not make a decision regarding money but instead do what is best for his sporting career.

    Tuchel is urging Chelsea to get on with it and to increase their offer to ensure the German stays at the club beyond next summer but it could be out of the club's control is Rudiger wishes to depart.

    It was previously reported that top European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and the already mentioned Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the defender as no agreement has been struck between the parties over an extension as of yet.

    Further reports stated that Rudiger would receive a huge transfer bonus if he decides to join Real Madrid but his next move will not be decided base on financial incentives.

    sipa_35373793 (4)
