Report: Real Madrid Make Contact With Chelsea For Cesar Azpilicueta

IMAGO / Action Plus

Real Madrid have made contract with Chelsea over the signing of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Cesar Azpilicueta is certainly a surprise target for Real Madrid, but he is a player the Spanish club seem to be really want to get hold of.

The Spanish defender was set to join Barcelona in the summer, but the deal fell apart, and now their rivals Real Madrid are interested in signing the experienced Azpilicueta.

Madrid have made contact, and Chelsea are likely to be willing to allow the player to leave.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Real Madrid have made contact with Chelsea for Cesar Azpilicueta.

According to Sport in Spain, Real Madrid are interested in the signing of Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, as they look to sign a replacement for Alvaro Odriozola.

Odriozola is expected to join Roma in Italy, and Madrid are looking to sign a player that can fill in the gap he is expected to leave in the squad.

Not many players have the experience that Azpilicueta can offer, and that is likely to be a factor in why Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring the Chelsea defender in.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea are likely to allow Cesar Azpilicueta to leave.

Azpilicueta is expected to want to leave Chelsea, as he was very close to doing so in the summer. Barcelona may try again to tempt the defender to them.

The only reason Chelsea may not want to allow Azpilicueta to leave is if they cannot sign a replacement themselves in January, but they are actively seeking a right-back as it stands.

Just contact for now, but Azpilicueta could leave Chelsea in January.

