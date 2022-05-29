Skip to main content

Report: Real Madrid Make Fresh Approach for Aurelien Tchouameni to End Chelsea Hopes

Real Madrid have made a fresh approach for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports, ending Chelsea's last-ditch hopes of acquiring the youngster.

Tchouameni had been linked with the west London side for a year or so now, but it has looked increasingly likely in recent weeks that his future would lie in the Spanish capital.

The 22-year-old registered a total of five goals and three assists this season in a total of 50 appearances across all competitions.

imago1001725784h

Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto took to his Twitter to reveal that Real Madrid have newly been in contact with Tchouameni on Sunday.

Moretto states that Madrid were leading the race for the youngster prior to Saturday evening's Champions League final against Liverpool and now they want to put pen to paper as soon as possible.

The only remaining detail in the transfer is the price tag, which is still being discussed.

Madrid presumably feel somewhat taken aback by their surprise rejection by Kylian Mbappe, who had been expected to join Los Blancos this summer.

imago1012255719h

As a result, they will be eager to get their summer transfer window off to as good a start as possible.

Should Tchouameni join the Spanish and now European champions, Chelsea will now doubt look for other options to replace the anticipated departure of either Jorginho or N'Golo Kante.

Conor Gallagher will be returning from his year-long loan stint at Crystal Palace this summer, while Declan Rice has long been linked with a return to his former side, however his price tag is steep.

imago1012335760h
