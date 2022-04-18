Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Make Reece James Priority After Scouting Mission

Real Madrid have placed Chelsea defender Reece James 'high on their list' of transfer targets and could test the waters in the summer.

The English star impressed Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid in the two legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

As per the Mirror, Real Madrid have prioritised signing James in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish side have reportedly watched James at least nine times this season as Ancelotti wants to reshape his squad.

The report continues to state that Ancelotti's staff believe James would fit in well at the Bernabeu and they would be willing to ship out several players to accommodate for his signing in the summer.

Chelsea are currently banned from transfer activity as they are waiting to be taken over after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's party and Stephen Pagliuca's group are all in the running, with a new owner set to be in place next month.

Los Blancos are willing to test the resolve of the new owners with a bid for James in the summer, it has been reported.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr sent a message to James after the Champions League clash as the pair faced off, playing on the same wing as they came up against each other.

"A game full of emotions. We gave everything yesterday. Sometimes in life everything just isn’t enough. Thank you for all the support," James wrote before the reply.

In response to the post, Real Madrid forward Vinicius jr decided to respond by saying:

"Great game bro. Good luck."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but it would be surprising to see James depart his boyhood club, even if Madrid come calling.

