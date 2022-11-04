Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid May Rival Chelsea For Moises Caicedo Signing

IMAGO / Action Plus

Real Madrid may rival Chelsea for the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Real Madrid are looking to find a replacement for the iconic midfielder Luca Modric, and Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has been earmarked as a serious candidate to replace him.

Chelsea have interest in Moises Caicedo as they look to bolster their midfield, but could now face competition from Los Blancos. Every player's biggest dream is to play for Real Madrid, and Moises Caicedo may be no different.

The player will have some big decisions to make in January and next summer, as he is tipped to leave the Amex.

Moises Caicedo

Real Madrid are interested in signing Moises Caicedo.

According to the Daily Mail, Moises Caicedo has been earmarked as a possible successor to Luca Modric in the Real Madrid team, and the Spanish giants may now rival Chelsea for his signature.

Chelsea and Graham Potter in particular have serious interest in Moises Caicedo, but this interest from Madrid could be a huge blow to their hopes of landing the midfielder.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have heavy interest in Moises Caicedo.

Todd Boehly is ready to invest in new players, but no club has the pull and financial firepower quite like Real Madrid do, and if they want a player they quite usually get a player regardless of which team is in their way.

Chelsea will still try for Caicedo, but it may be more of a battle than the club originally thought, with more and more European giants showing heavy interest in his signature.

