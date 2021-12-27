Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Report: Real Madrid Prepare 'Final Push' for Chelsea Centre-Back Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are said to be 'preparing a final offensive' for Chelsea centre-back and Germany international Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season, alongside fellow Blues defenders Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Rudiger has attracted interest from a variety of clubs including Paris Saint-German and Bayern Munich, but Real Madrid are said to be the favourites in the running for his signature.

As per AS, via Sport Witness, the Madrid-based club are 'preparing a final offensive' for the German international, who is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The report states that Rudiger is free to talk to other clubs from January onwards, but previous reports have suggested that Real Madrid have spoken to the player's representatives.

Carlo Ancelotti intends to move as soon as possible for the Blues centre-back so as to 'scare off' the competition from other clubs and kill any chances of Chelsea securing a contract extension.

Rudiger had previously expressed that he is happy in west London, but upon finding out how much money his teammates are earning, he felt he deserved earning more.

It is believed that he values himself as worth £200,000-per-week, £60,000-per-week more than the club are willing to offer him.

Although there is mounting speculation that Rudiger will leave Chelsea and join Real Madrid, no final decision has been made from either party as of yet, and anything could happen before the end of the season.

