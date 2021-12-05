Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Real Madrid Prepared to Sell Eden Hazard for £21M Amid Everton, West Ham & Chelsea Interest

Author:

Real Madrid are ready to sell Eden Hazard for £21 million as Chelsea, West Ham and Everton are all interested in signing the Belgian, according to reports.

The 30-year-old departed Chelsea in 2019, moving to Real Madrid, but he has struggled for game time due to injuries.

As per Daily Sport Express, Real Madrid have listed the winger for just £21 million.

imago1007909843h (1)

This comes after it was reported that Everton and West Ham are leading the race for his signature.

However, Chelsea have been linked with a move for their former player in the past.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has recently admitted that Hazard could leave the club in Janaury as he said: "Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave.

Read More

"In my own personal opinion I don’t have any doubts about that."

imago1007909844h

Hazard featured 352 times for Chelsea in his seven years at the club. He amassed 110 goals and 92 assists in blue and is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to have ever worn the shirt.

He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup before his move to Madrid, with his final game for the club coming in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, with the Belgian scoring a brace.

And a return could be on the cards in January if Chelsea are prepared to meet Real Madrid's valuation.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008077073h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Prepared to Sell Eden Hazard for £21M Amid Everton, West Ham & Chelsea Interest

45 seconds ago
imago1008428413h
News

'A Very Disappointing Day' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's Premier League Defeat Against West Ham

45 minutes ago
imago0040578774h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Everton and West Ham Leading Race For Former Blue Eden Hazard

1 hour ago
imago1008429481h
News

Revealed: Who Voted for Mason Mount to Win the Ballon d'Or

1 hour ago
imago1008392714h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Targeting Chelsea Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta Ahead of 'Large Sum' Signings

2 hours ago
imago1008387295h
News

'A Big Achievement' - Ralf Rangnick Praises Thomas Tuchel's Impact at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1007585130h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Identify Chelsea's Malang Sarr as Potential Transfer Target

3 hours ago
imago1008392607h
News

Ross Barkley Admits He Grew Up Watching Chelsea & Names Childhood Idols

3 hours ago