Report: Real Madrid Prepared to Sell Eden Hazard for £21M Amid Everton, West Ham & Chelsea Interest

Real Madrid are ready to sell Eden Hazard for £21 million as Chelsea, West Ham and Everton are all interested in signing the Belgian, according to reports.

The 30-year-old departed Chelsea in 2019, moving to Real Madrid, but he has struggled for game time due to injuries.

As per Daily Sport Express, Real Madrid have listed the winger for just £21 million.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

This comes after it was reported that Everton and West Ham are leading the race for his signature.

However, Chelsea have been linked with a move for their former player in the past.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has recently admitted that Hazard could leave the club in Janaury as he said: "Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave.

"In my own personal opinion I don’t have any doubts about that."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Hazard featured 352 times for Chelsea in his seven years at the club. He amassed 110 goals and 92 assists in blue and is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to have ever worn the shirt.

He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup before his move to Madrid, with his final game for the club coming in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, with the Belgian scoring a brace.

And a return could be on the cards in January if Chelsea are prepared to meet Real Madrid's valuation.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube