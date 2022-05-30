Skip to main content

Report: Real Madrid Preparing to Challenge Chelsea for Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina

Real Madrid are preparing their opening bid for Chelsea-linked Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest young goalkeepers in world football, attracting the interest of top European clubs.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are preparing a bid for the Chelsea target this summer.

Initial reports stated that Chelsea were believed to be among a number of clubs interested in signing the youngster, with talks taking place before the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich and sale of the club.

Speaking previously on interest from the Blues, Slolina discussed a transfer, as he said: "We don’t really talk about it much with my agent. I’m usually just telling him how I’m feeling every single day.

"We have such a good connection about that type of stuff. I know he’s working his hardest for me and I’m working my hardest to continue to get those offers. … I like to keep all that stuff out and just focus on the next game because obviously the next one’s the most important.”

More recent information has stated that the Blues were set to 'renew their efforts' for the shot-stopper once the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium purchased Chelsea, which has now been confirmed.

However, Real Madrid's interest has thrown a spanner in the works as they provide competition for Chelsea in the race to sign the goalkeeper. 

Romano states that Los Blancos are preparing their opening bid for the shot-stopper as Chicago Fire are awaiting the first prosal from the La Liga side.

Chelsea must act quick if they are to compete with Carlo Ancelotti's men for the 18-year-old.

