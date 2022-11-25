Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Pushing For Chelsea Target Endrick

Real Madrid are pushing to sign Chelsea target Endrick.

Chelsea were seen as the front runners in the race for Endrick last week, but as we often see with transfers of this magnitude, there is always twists and turns along the way.

It is not over, and the player could still end up at PSG or Chelsea, but Real Madrid are now really pushing to sign Endrick now, and are insisting on it.

PSG have already made a bid, but a deal is yet to be agreed between the French club and Palmeiras.

Real Madrid are pushing for Endrick.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his Youtube channel, Real Madrid are now really pushing to sign Palmeiras forward Endrick, despite the heavy interest from Chelsea and PSG.

The race is still open and certainly not decided, but Los Blancos are now really making an effort to try and sign Endrick, and when Madrid come knocking, very few people say no.

Chelsea will of course still try to sign the player, who's family have been to the training ground in London, and it is definitely not a deal that is out of their reach.

Madrid are pushing, and Chelsea will have to push back if they really want to sign Endrick. Jorge Nicola, a Brazilian journalist, has previously said he views Endrick at Chelsea, so the club are definitely there in the race.

Will Real Madrid tempt another player? Or will Chelsea make a late swoop?

