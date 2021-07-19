Report: Real Madrid Ready to Sell Former Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard

Will he leave the Bernabeu this summer?

Eden Hazard is ready to be sold by Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The 30-year-old made the move to Real two years ago from Chelsea in a deal worth well over £100 million after add-ons.

His time in Spain hasn't worked out so far the way he would've liked it to. Hazard has made just 43 appearances for the Los Blancos, scoring only five times.

There had been previous reports that the Spanish side were ready to cash in on the Belgian, who is currently on his holidays after exiting the European Championships with Belgium.

Sipa USA

Hazard also came under pressure at the end of last season after he was caught embracing former Chelsea teammates after the Blues dumped them out of the Champions League - eventually going onto win the competition.

But Marca in Spain are now claiming Real are ready to offload Hazard this summer, despite Carlo Ancelotti's public comments of appearing to want to use the Belgian next season.

Hazard will return to training later this week to join up with Ancelotti and the rest of the squad following Zinedine Zidane's departure.

"Eden Hazard? He’s a top player, he’ll show his skills. Hazard and Bale can be so important for us,” insisted Ancelotti.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

Hazard has been linked with a return to Chelsea but it would be extremely unlikely with the players Thomas Tuchel has at his disposal out on the wings.

What has Eden Hazard said on Carlo Ancelotti

Speaking during Euro 2020, he said: "He won the Champions League with this group and he knows a lot of the players. We know that he is a coach with a lot of experience.

"He knows the city and the fans. I think we can do great things together.

"I don't know him personally, but from what I've heard of him he's a very nice person who just wants to win, and that's what we all want.

"We'll have the chance to work together. It's good news for me."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube