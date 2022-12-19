Report: Real Madrid Really Like Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is a player that Chelsea have been monitoring since the summer and even before hand as they look to sign a new defender. Real Madrid have unfortunately been doing the same thing.

Chelsea want to sign a replacement for Thiago Silva who is likely to retire soon, and Gvardiol is a player who tops the list of potential targets.

Real Madrid are also looking to strengthen their back line, and want to make Gvardiol their next Galactico.

Real Madrid like Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid like Josko Gvardiol, but if they were to move for the player it is likely to be next summer as opposed to January.

Madrid have sent their scouts to watch Gvardiol on multiple occasions to see how good the player really is. There is interest from the Spanish club, and it will be interest Chelsea have to be vigilant of.

Chelsea do have alternatives to Gvardiol in case they miss out on his signature. Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie is a player they like, and a much cheaper option than Gvardiol would be.

The Blue's are expected to try for the Croatian and may even make an attempt to sign him in January. This could prompt Madrid to move quicker. Chelsea have been in contact with representatives of Gvardiol already.

An interesting saga is unfolding, and it is likely to be one Chelsea do get involved in.

