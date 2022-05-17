Report: Real Madrid Rekindle Contact With Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Potential Summer Transfer

Real Madrid are said to have rekindled their contact with the entourage of Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni over a potential move, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old midfielder in recent months, with the Frenchman currently playing for AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Although Chelsea are currently unable to buy or sell any players as a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, they could still look to make a move for the midfielder in the summer.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However as per Santi Aouna via Get French Football News, Madrid have 're-established' their contact with Tchouameni's entourage in the hopes of bringing him in during the summer.

Liverpool are said to be 'in pole position' to sign the player but the Santiago Bernabeu outfit have not yet given up on their pursuit, and their president Florentino Perez has the belief that he can convince him to join the La Liga Champions.

Reports from France last week said that Monaco would be looking for a fee of around €80 million if a club wishes to buy him this summer.

Chelsea are also believed to be behind both Liverpool and Madrid in the race for Tchouameni, with the Reds said to be leading the other two sides.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He is set to leave his current club in the summer, where he has made a total of 94 appearances in all competitions so far.

Chelsea's takeover is set to be completed in the coming weeks, and they will then be able to operate in the transfer market once again.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube