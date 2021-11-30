Report: Real Madrid Remain 'Optimistic' Over Antonio Rudiger Transfer Amid Chelsea Contract Uncertainty

Real Madrid are still optimistic over signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is yet to pen a new contract at Stamford Bridge and will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs in January regarding a free transfer away from Chelsea at the end of the season.

As per Spanish Journailst Mario Cortegana via theMadridZone, Los Blancos are 'very optimistic' of signing Rudiger on a free in the summer.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

This comes after reports that Rudiger 'intends' to leave Chelsea upon the expiry of his contract.

However, Thomas Tuchel revealed he was hoping for a happy ending in the contract negotiations with the German defender.

He said: "It can happen these days (contract stand-offs) but it does not effect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t effect his behaviour.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.

"For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end."

The next few months will be key in Rudiger's future, with the longer it takes to make progress on a new Blues contract, the more likely his departure looks.

