November 20, 2021
Report: Real Madrid Step Up Pursuit of Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are looking to step up their interest of Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger amid interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Germany international is out of contract with Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

Despite plenty of interest from clubs across Europe, Rudiger's contract extension at Chelsea is reportedly 'still possible'.

As per MARCA, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid have stepped up their attempts to sign the defender amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The report states that the German is keen to earn €12 million per year, an amount that Chelsea aren't willing to pay, and the German side are willing to meet his salary demands.

Madrid are clear that they won't do anything until they are permitted to and therefore won't get into talks with Rudiger until 2022.

The Spanish side are keen to mimic the move they made last summer when they took David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Alaba has proven to be a strong addition to the team that currently sit second in La Liga with a game in hand.

According to other reports, Rudiger wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but took his last contract offer - €8.5 million a season - as 'a slap in the face'.

Despite this, he has announced he is committed to the here and now, and refused to publicly get dragged into transfer talks.

"For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

"I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

