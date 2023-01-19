Report: Real Madrid Trying For Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea decided not to go for Josko Gvardiol in January due to the rising price of the transfer after his stellar performance in the World Cup with Croatia.

Gvardiol was someone valued internally at the club and there was serious discussions about making another move after they had a bid rejected in the summer for the player.

Benoit Badiashile was signed, and now Real Madrid are making serious moves for Gvardiol.

Real Madrid are pushing to sign Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Nordphoto

According to Fabrizio Romano via MadridXtra Real Madrid are now pushing to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, but Chelsea do still have interest in the player.

Madrid are the club that are now pushing the most for Gvardiol but Chelsea have not retracted their interest and remain in the race for the player for the future.

Another club in the race is Manchester United and they may be able to financially compete with Chelsea and Madrid in the summer when their new owners are in.

Gvardiol is likely to leave Leipzig in 2023 but January is felt to be unlikely. Chelsea were going to make a move in January but the rising price turned them off the deal.

Madrid are favourites and that will only change if they pull out of the deal or Chelsea make a more enticing proposition to Leipzig and Gvardiol for his signature.

It is not decided yet where Gvardiol will end up in the summer, but Spain is the likely destination as of now.

Read More Chelsea Stories: