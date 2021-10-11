Report: Real Madrid 'Trying to Reach Agreement' With Chelsea Over Reece James Transfer

Real Madrid are trying to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a permanent deal to bring Reece James to the Bernabeu, according to reports in Spain.

The defender is one of Chelsea's key players, having come through the Cobham Academy.

As per El Nacional, Los Blancos are attemtping to sign James from Chelsea.

The report states that the Madrid based club have an excellent relationship with the Blues and are hoping to secure a deal to bring James to Spain.

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is in charge at the club and is 'very fond' of James, looking to bring him to Real Madrid.

It has previously been reported that Manchestery City and Pep Guardiola are also huge admirers of James, who has been impressive for both Chelsea and England since making the step up from the Academy.

Four years remain on James' contract in west London and Chelsea aren't looking to sell the England international, who is currently facing a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

He also only signed a new deal at Chelsea last year so it is extremely unlikely that he would depart the Blues any time soon.

However, Real Madrid could still try to sign the defender as Chelsea show interest in bringing Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge.

