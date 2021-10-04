Report: Real Madrid 'Waiting' on Chelsea's Decision Over Antonio Rudiger's Future Amid Bayern Munich, PSG & Juventus Interest

Real Madrid are reportedly waiting on Chelsea to make a decision over Antonio Rudiger's future before deciding whether to make a move for the defender on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and will be allowed to talk to foreign sides over a potential move for next season if he does not renew with Chelsea by January.

As per Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Real Madrid are waiting on Chelsea's decision before making a move for the defender.

It has recently been reported that Chelsea are locked in talks with Rudiger over his new contract and that his first choice is to remain at Chelsea but he is holding out for around £200,000-a-week, despite reports of demands of £400,000-a-week, a wage that Real Madrid are prepared to offer.

The Spanish side were named as the 'leading contender' for Rudiger despite interest from Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

With the defender nominated for September Premier League Player of the Month, it is clear how vital he is to Thomas Tuchel's side.

It remains to be seen as to whether Rudiger could remain at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea will be keen to have his future sorted as they head into the winter transfer window, with Real Madrid ready to pounce.



