Report: Real Madrid Want to Finalise Blockbuster Double Deal Before Making Antonio Rudiger Swoop

Antonio Rudiger will have to remain patient for Real Madrid to make their move, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season and is growing increasingly likely to depart the club next summer,

Rudiger has attracted interest from Real, Bayern Munich and PSG, with the Spanish side believed to be the front runners for his signature,

Real have been claimed to be ready to match the package Rudiger wants as Chelsea hold back on meeting the Germany international's demands.

But AS in Spain are now reporting there could be a slight delay in a deal to take the central defender to the Bernabeu.

Real are 'very happy' with their current centre-backs and won't rush to make a move until they have completed their 'roadmap' of signing attacking duo Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Once Real have completed those two signings, it's reported they will then make their move for Rudiger.

The Chelsea defender is able to speak to clubs from January 1 and can agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs from the New Year.

Earlier in December, head coach Thomas Tuchel called for patience regarding Rudiger's contract situation.

"It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club," said Tuchel.

"It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now."



