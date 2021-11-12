Report: Real Madrid Sent Transfer Warning Over Pursuit of Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have been warned about the stiff competition in the race for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension with the European champions.

Rudiger has already declared he is happy with the Blues but is seeking in excess of £200,000-a-week if he is to sign a new deal in west London.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea aren't currently ready to match his demands with their first offer of £140,000-a-week being rejected by the German defender.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG have been accredited with interest, with Los Blancos told, as per Mundo Deportivo, they 'will have to fight with half of Europe if they want to hire him'.

Rudiger is free to speak to clubs from January 1 if no extension is agreed with Chelsea prior to the end of the year and is also able to agree a pre-contract ahead of next summer.

IMAGO / Schüler

Chelsea are also having trouble with renewing Andreas Christensen's contract renewal after a change in demands over terms and length from the player's side.

Thiago Silva and club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta are also out of contract next summer but there is 'no panic' within the club over the defensive pair.

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of Rudiger but it will now be down to the club to increase their offer should they want the German to remain beyond next summer.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube