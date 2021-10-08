    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Real Madrid Willing To Offer Salary Boost to Antonio Rudiger

    Author:

    Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could be offered a higher salary at Real Madrid, according to reports. 

    The Blues defender has attracted a lot of attention from other clubs across Europe amid rumours over his contract situation. 

    His current deal is set to expire next summer, meaning he could leave the club as a free agent after five years in west London.

    According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid would be willing to pay Rudiger around €8 million a year compared to his current €6 million at Chelsea.

    The European Champions are believed to be keen on extending his ongoing deal at the club but so far his wage demands are said to be too high for an agreement to be made.

    Rudiger's situation is also generating interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus, meaning there could be a real battle for his services should he not remain at Chelsea beyond next summer.

    He provided an update on his future at the club, insisting he was happy where he was despite contract talks being on hold.

    The German international joined the Blues in 2017 from Roma. In his five years at the club he has amassed a total of 159 appearances so far, with eight goals to his name.

    He has also collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup.

    Under the management of Thomas Tuchel, Rudiger has enjoyed consistent game time since the boss arrived in January. His efforts last season in Chelsea's Champions League winning run have now made him one of football's best defenders.

    As well as the German, the contracts of Thiago Silva and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are also due to expire next summer.

