Report: 'Reality Check' for Saúl as He May Be Headed for Chelsea Departure

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has had a 'reality check' and he has 'learned his lesson' that he shouldn't have left Atletico Madrid to join the Blues, according to reports.

The 27-year-old midfielder is currently on a season-long loan deal at Stamford Bridge which will come to its conclusion in the summer.

With his performances so far this season having been underwhelming, there were a number of reports linking Saúl with an early exit from the Premier League.

As reported by MARCA, via Sport Witness, Saúl has faced a 'reality check' since coming to Chelsea, and he will almost certainly be headed back to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The Spaniard originally left on loan because he was unhappy with how little game time he was receiving in his preferred midfield role under Diego Simeone and he didn't enjoy filling in out wide.

Since moving to west London however, Saúl has found it increasingly difficult to get game time, thanks to his lacklustre performances.

Saúl has been a staple in his Atletico Madrid side since he broke through the youth ranks back in 2013 and he has averaged 34 league appearances a year across the last five seasons.

This season however, he has managed just six Premier League appearances under Thomas Tuchel, who is clearly not too fond of what the former Atletico man has to offer.

Chelsea also have their eye on the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice ahead of this summer in what could be big-money moves meaning, if he were to stay at Stamford Bridge, his fight for game time would become much harder.

