Report: Reece James Returns To Full Training For Chelsea

Chelsea are currently training in Abu Dhabi for a warm weather training camp, and they had a familiar face join full training today. Reece James is finally back in training, which is a huge boost for the Blue's.

James has been out since suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11th, and it was unfortunately an injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Chelsea will be delighted to have their main man back.

Reece James is back in full first-team training. IMAGO / PA Images

As reported by Adam Newson, Reece James has finally returned to first team full training, which is a massive boost for Chelsea coming into an extremely hard second half of the season.

The full-back is now fully fit, and is expected to be available for selection for the first game back for Chelsea, which is Bournemouth at home on the 27th of December in the league.

Chelsea's senior stars who were eliminated from the World Cup earlier on in the tournament are expected back to training soon, and to have them as well as Reece James back will be a boost for Graham Potter.

It will be a tough second half of the season for Chelsea as they try to recover from a shaky start. They will need every top player fit and firing if they are to stand any chance of getting top four.

