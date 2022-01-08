Skip to main content
Report: Renewing Chelsea Contract is Priority for Centre-Back Andreas Christensen

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has his eyes set on renewing his contract in west London amid speculation that he is a target for Barcelona.

The Danish defender has been at Chelsea since 2012 when he signed from Brondby IF, before making his professional debut for the club in 2014.

With his contract expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season, Christensen has attracted a lot of interest from several European clubs, with the main one being Xavi's Barcelona.

imago1008894018h

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Christensen's priority at the moment is to renew his contract with Chelsea with talks ongoing.

The report states that Barcelona are still interested and that the Dane has offers from England, Spain and France all on the table.

Read More

Previous reports had suggested that Inter are interested in the defender, with La Gazzetta dello Sport believing that Christensen could value the added game time he may receive under Simone Inzaghi.

Diario Sport had also reported at the end of 2021 that Christensen had 'no intention' of staying at Thomas Tuchel's side and that Barcelona had been in talks with the defender's representatives for weeks.

imago1008453526h (1)

However, it seems as though his stance as to his future may have changed.

The Blues are currently facing a defensive contract crisis with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract at the end of the season.

Thankfully for Tuchel's boys however, Thiago Silva has signed a contract extension meaning he will remain in west London for a third season.

