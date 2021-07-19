Report: Reports of Callum Hudson-Odoi Being Involved in Potential Haaland Swap Deal Rubbished

Reports circulating that Chelsea have offered both Callum Hudson-Odoi in a potential deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland have been rubbished, according to reports.

Haaland has returned to Dortmund's pre-season training ahead of the new season as the club wish to keep the Norway international at the club.

As per The Athletic, there is no truth in reports linking Hudson-Odoi with a switch to the German club as part of a potential Haaland deal.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Whilst previous reports have said that the winger would refuse to be part of a swap deal, it has also been reported that Hudson-Odoi's future under Thomas Tuchel is uncertain ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old wasn't heavily used by Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack, which is putting doubt over the player's future.

He didn't start in any of Chelsea's last seven league games, coming off the bench in three, but his future at Stamford Bridge has been cleared up once again.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, the winger wants to impress Tuchel in pre-season to force his way into the German's plans for next year.

With Chelsea missing out on Achraf Hakimi, Hudson-Odoi could once again be utilised as a wing-back under the Chelsea boss if he sticks around this summer.

What Hudson-Odoi has said on his Chelsea pathway

Speaking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up Podcast, he said, as quoted by football.london: "It (the last couple of years) has been a roller-coaster.

"There have been a lot of ups, downs as well. But at the end of the day, I've got to take everything in my stride and take it on as a learning curve. I think to myself that any situation, good and bad, has to be taken positively."

