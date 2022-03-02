Skip to main content
Report: Representatives of Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in 'Constant Dialogue' With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain

Representatives of Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger are said to be in 'constant dialogue' with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move, according to reports.

The Germany international will come to the end of his contract at the end of the current season and he has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

As reported by Sky Sports, Rudiger's representatives are constantly in talks with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, who appear to have shown the most interest in the 28-year-old.

The report goes on to state that Rudiger will decide his future in the summer and not before, since no talks have taken place between him and Chelsea since January.

At the start of the current season, the general consensus was that the Germany international would be leaving the European champions in the summer.

However, as the season has gone on, talks between player and club do appear to have made some progress, but the player's intentions are still unknown.

Recent reports from Goal.com have suggested that the west London side are willing to offer close to Rudiger's asking salary which appears to be just over £200,000-per-week.

Whether 'close' will be enough to hold onto one of their most key defenders is yet to be seen however.

The Blues have been looking at other options to reinforce their defence ahead of the upcoming season, as they face a defensive contract nightmare with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly destined to end up at Barcelona in the summer.

