Report: Declan Rice is Chelsea's 'Priority Signing' in Midfield

The former Blue could be set for a return to his boyhood club.

Declan Rice is Chelsea's priority signing for the midfield position this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England internation has attracted interest from across the Premier League including Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as Manchester City - putting the clubs on 'red alert' this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, via his Twitch live stream, Chelsea have identified Rice as a priority target in midfield if they are to move for reinforcements.

Rice is currently at Euro 2020 with England Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The Blues have also been linked with Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli but it appears that the London club are looking at Rice instead.

However, Thomas Tuchel will not make transfer decisions yet as he wishes to look at returning loan players before dipping into the market.

This means that Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Conor Gallagher could potentially fill the void left by Billy Gilmour's departure on loan to Norwich City, if Chelsea do not pursue Rice this summer.

Rice and Chelsea defender Reece James on international duty England

Rice is currently playing a pivitol role for England in this summer's European Championships, therefore if a deal for the midfielder was to go ahead it would be later on in the window.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

