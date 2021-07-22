Report: Chelsea Given Boost in Declan Rice Boost as Midfielder is Ready to Reject Third Contract Offer at West Ham

The midfielder could force a way back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea target and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is prepared to reject a third contract offer from the Hammers as he looks to secure a move to Chelsea, as per reports.

The England international has already turned down two contract offers from his club as Chelsea show interest.

According to Matt Law via the Daily Express, Rice would currently turn down a new contract offer from West Ham.

.Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel have a 'strong interest' in signing Rice this summer following an impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

The Blues could be set to move for a midfielder this summer, having allowed Billy Gilmour to leave the club on loan to Norwich City for the upcoming season.

A £60 million bid would tempt the Hammers into selling if Rice was to refuse another contract offer.

Speaking on the London is Blue Podcast, Law said: "Declan Rice would reject a third contract offer from West Ham. He wants to be made aware of any bids made for him,

"West Ham would have to have a serious think about any bid that came in over £60m because of the situation."

It has been reported that Chelsea are keeping in 'constant contact' over Rice's availability this summer and could make a move for the midfielder if he becomes available.

However, with Chelsea set to splash the cash on a forward this summer, the Blues could turn to midfield alternatives such as AS Monaco's Aurelian Tchouameni.

