Report: Declan Rice Will Not Force Move To Chelsea

Declan Rice will not force a move away from West Ham United despite being interested in a move to Chelsea, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City this summer, but he still has a minimum of three years left on his deal with the Hammers.

As per The Guardian, Rice would like to play Champions League football next season but will not force his way out of West Ham.

Rice would be interested in a return to Chelsea (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It has now been revealed that Rice has rejected two new contract offers from West Ham and he's now waiting to see if any interested club makes a move and lodges an official bid.

Rice would like to be informed of any offers that the club receive for him and would be disappointed if bids in the region of £60 million were turned down but the midfielder would not hand in a transfer request to force his way out of the club.

The midfielder is expected to turn down any more renewal offers as he 'waits to see' whether Chelsea or any other suitor makes a bid.

The England international has played every game at Euro 2020 so far Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel is said to be an admirer of the player who was released by Chelsea at 14 years old but the Blues could face competiton from Manchester City if they were to wait until next summer to bid for the player.

Chelsea are set to open up space for a midfield signing by allowing Billy Gilmour to move on loan to Norwich City and are listening to offers for Timeoue Bakayoko.

However, West Ham are unwilling to sell the England international for less than £100 million, making the signing difficult for Chelsea as they are prepared to splash the cash on a forward - with links to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Rice is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 so any transfer is unlikely to take place until after the tournament finishes.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

