Report: Richarlison Confirms Chelsea Made An Offer Before He Joined Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea wanted a striker this summer, and Richarlison has confirmed it could have been him.

Chelsea's search for a striker lasted most of the summer, until nearly the final day when they announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but things could have been different on that front.

Richarlison was a target for the club this summer, and could have been the new striker signing before Tottenham Hotspur snapped the player up. He has impressed since signing, and may make Chelsea rue the fact they didn't push harder for him at the time.

The Brazilian would have been a starter at Chelsea, which is something he may not be guaranteed at Spurs.

Richarlison

Chelsea made an offer for Richarlison.

Richarlison confirmed yesterday that Chelsea made an offer for him, but Tottenham were the most forceful in terms of their pursuit and effectively put their money where their mouth was when courting the player.

"I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know? It’s as simple as that."

Arsenal were also interested, which means all three big London clubs battled for his signing. Tottenham were the most decisive, and that's where the Brazilian plays his football now.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be hoping to prove his doubters wrong.

Time will tell if Chelsea dodged a bullet and made the correct decision signing Aubameyang, who is yet to have a proper chance at the club since signing due to postponed games.

The Gambian will be hoping to hit the ground running after the International break, and prove he can still score goals at top level.

